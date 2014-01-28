This free app collects all your calendars into one place

Ever feel overwhelmed by calendars and events? We do, and we don't actually have that many to keep track of, so we're always happy to see a new app that'll collect all our calendar data into one place. And then we can ignore it in the hope that all those events and meetings will go away.

Sunrise Calendar is such an app. Recently given a massive makeover and update for iPad and iPhone, it's a fab-looking iOS 7-flavoured app that you can use to funnel all those Google calendars, plus the iCloud-powered ones on your iPhone and iPad, into one super-calendar that'll hopefully rule them all and ensure you're never double-booked again.

Discover 5 free calendar template designs for 2014

It'll even import events and birthdays from Facebook, so you can remember to post half-hearted felicitations on the walls of people you're not entirely sure you've ever actually met.

Pitching itself as the most beautiful calendar available, Sunrise goes out of its way to be helpful, down to providing a weather forecast based on your location, as well as Google map data.

So if you're on your way to a meeting you can easily figure out exactly where you're going and whether or not you should take an umbrella. And if you're not entirely sure what the person you're meeting looks like, the app can also suck photos of your contacts out of LinkedIn.

It's an elegant and great-looking app that could make your life a lot easier if you rely on lots of calendars, and best of all, it's completely free. Try it out today!

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: Free

Free Developer: Sunrise Atelier

Sunrise Atelier Version: 2.1

2.1 App size: 7.1MB

7.1MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

How to create an app: try these great tutorials

The best photo apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

Seen a great app? Tell us about it in the comments!