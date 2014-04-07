Pepsi brings packaging to life with augmented reality

What do you make of the latest project from Pepsi MAX?

We showcase a lot of gorgeous examples of packaging design on Creative Bloq, from just about every industry imaginable. But what if you could combine clever packaging with an app that showcases the latest in Augmented Reality?

Adding an extra dimension to the brand's 2014 football campaign 'Now Is What You Make It', AR app Blippar has teamed up with Pepsi MAX to bring interactive gaming to every Pepsi MAX can and bottle.

Using the free app, you can unlock exclusive Pepsi video content including behind-the-scenes footage and an interactive augmented reality football game directly from the pack.

The packaging transports you to an augmented reality

It's not a new idea - Blippar itself has partnered with over

750 brands - but the combination of Pepsi and global football means this is one of the biggest pushes for AR technology yet.

But is this a simple gimmick that'll we'll have forgotten about in a few years, or an essential aspect of the future of packaging design ? As ever, we'd love to hear your thoughts!

Have you seen a good use of augmented reality? Let us know in the comments box below!