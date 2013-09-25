Turn photos into on-trend typographic images with PicLab HD

Today’s app of the day is PicLab HD, which bills itself as a design studio in the palm of your hands. Is it really? Of course it isn't.

It is, however, a nifty app for creating those inspiring images that you get all over the internet these days. You know, the ones featuring a photo – probably with at least one retro filter applied – with a helpful aphorism layered over the top in an attractive, friendly typeface. Yeah, those. PicLab HD makes them an absolute doddle, enabling you to either snap a photo or grab one from your photo library, then go to town on it.

As well as adding typography – lots of fonts and full control over size, positioning, opacity, rotation, and colour – you can also layer illustrations, ornamentation and other design elements on top of your image. PicLab HD features full layer-based editing and also packs plenty of tools for making your original photo look its best, with loads of lighting and film effects to choose from as well as preset photo filters and adjustment tools for fine tuning the brightness, contrast, exposure, saturation, and the blur level of your photos.

If you want to get a feel for what’s on offer without having to spend any actual money there’s an older version that has less functionality but which gives you a good feel for what PicLab HD has to offer and how it works. Take a look at plain old PicLab and see what you think. Neither of them are pro tools but they can both deliver impressive results in the right hands.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Developer: Roberto Nickson

Roberto Nickson Version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 App size: 44.4 MB

44.4 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

