Vert app makes conversion simple and elegant

Obviously we all know that the best way to convert any unit of measurement into another is to just type it into Google. Go on, try typing in '17 inches in cm' and see what happens. It's great! But can it do bra sizes?



No it can’t. We just checked. And it’s not so hot on typography either. Vert, on the other hand, can do bra sizes and typography and loads of other measurements quickly and easily, and as an added bonus it looks splendidly clean and minimal too, with lots of colour schemes to choose from.

It’s a doddle to use: just select the area of measurement that you want to convert from a decent-sized (and growing) list, then you can choose a specific unit to convert from, type in (or select) a value and then scroll up and down to see it converted into other units. It retains a history of everything you’ve converted, and if you’d rather not scroll through a load of conversion options that you don’t need then you can set some as favourites and filter down to just them.



It’s a great little app that does the job, looks great while it does it and is just the right price. You could easily survive without it, of course, but it’s nice to have Vert on hand.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99 / £0.69

$0.99 / £0.69 Developer: Andrej Mihelic

Andrej Mihelic Version: 1.1

1.1 App size: 3.6 MB

3.6 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

