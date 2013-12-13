Weather app turns the tables on flat minimalist trend

Digital artist and motion graphics designer Dan Hoopert is the creative behind Low Polly Weather - a simple but stunning weather app that puts user experience first.

Starting up the app launches an animated forecast. The interactive display enables users to tilt and pan, showing one of 14 'weather styles' that dynamically interact with other 3D elements, such as trees and houses.

Hoopert, who lives and works in England, created the 3D using Cinema 4D and Photoshop. He points to Creative Cloud’s Behance integration as being one of his favourite features. "A lot of the work I get," he explains, "comes from people who have found and contacted me through the site."

Liked this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best 3D movies of 2013

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you see an inventive app? Let us know in the comments box below!