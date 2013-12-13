Topics

Weather app turns the tables on flat minimalist trend

This simple yet striking weather app from designer Dan Hoopert will brighten up even the rainiest of days.

Digital artist and motion graphics designer Dan Hoopert is the creative behind Low Polly Weather - a simple but stunning weather app that puts user experience first.

Starting up the app launches an animated forecast. The interactive display enables users to tilt and pan, showing one of 14 'weather styles' that dynamically interact with other 3D elements, such as trees and houses.

Hoopert, who lives and works in England, created the 3D using Cinema 4D and Photoshop. He points to Creative Cloud’s Behance integration as being one of his favourite features. "A lot of the work I get," he explains, "comes from people who have found and contacted me through the site."

