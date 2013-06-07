Grayson Perry app brings the art exhibition to you

The app allows an insight into Perry's thinking and inspirations

Art lovers will be familiar with the works of iconic British artist Grayson Perry. Now his hugely popular tapestry series 'The Vanity of Small Differences' has been given its very own app, which gets up close and personal with Perry's inspirations and thinking behind the series.

Including close-up photographs of each tapestry, as well as commentaries from Perry, an essay on the making of the works, and links to Channel 4's Grayson Perry TV series, this is an art app that has it all. Perry himself worked alongside the developers at Aimer Media to ensure that it offered the very best insights into his work.

The app comes ahead of a national and international tour for the works, starting in Sunderland this summer. Jump the queue and check out his striking work before you're able to witness them in person.

Download the Greyson Perry app from iTunes now.

What are your favourite art apps? Let us know in the comments box below!