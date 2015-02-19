Concept Apple Watch packaging doubles up as cool charging stand

What do you make of this packaging design for the new Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch is almost upon us, and just after its announcement Design Packaging came up with a concept design for its packaging that had us praying Apple would come up with something similar. Their first priority? Charging without the clutter of more cables.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

"The easy solution was to create an Apple power adapter with two USBs, one for the watch cable and one for your iPhone cable; simple enough. We approached the concept from a user based perspective, and explored how we would want to display the Apple Watch as well as marry the two inseparable units once unboxed – Apple Watch and iPhone 6," they explain.

"The solution is a luxe retail packaging presentation, that beautifully displays the product on our combination charging dock. Once removed, the combination charging dock is able to simultaneously provide power to both iPhone 6 and Apple Watch displaying the beauty of the two units within it’s simple footprint. We threw in a dual USB port on the power adapter since we're probably going to need to charge our iPads somewhere near these too."

[via The Dieline]

Are you palpatating with excitement about the release of the Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments below!

Like this? Read these!