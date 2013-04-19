Wooden keyboard for Macbook is tree-mendous

There seems to be a snowballing design movement towards the natural aesthetic just now - hot on the heels of wooden iPhone cases and even wooden Lego comes wooden keyboards for Macbook Pro and Macbook Air.

The good people at RAWBKNY are behind these tactile additions to your Apple laptop, which complement its aluminium case with either a bamboo or rosewood finish.

The individual keys are laser cut from a slice of the wood, so you simply pop them out and attach onto each key to give your laptop an unique and stylish natural twist.

Have you seen any innovative and inspiring uses of wood in design? Let us know in the comments box below!