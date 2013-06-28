Beautiful new sketchbook aimed at architects

Columbia University GSAPP architecture students Paul Chan, Richard Angus Duff, and Ebberly Strathairn searched high and low for a notebook that met their creative needs. Unable to find one, the trio decided to develop their own and so A:Log was born.

Designed to aid solve architects' problems, the sketchbook is split into two parts. The first 30 pages contain technical information to help you get started, while the rest of the book is filled with dot-gridded sketch paper that you users to draw freehand to scale.

The trio launched a Kickstarter a month ago and exceeded its $20,000 goal by over $10,000. We can't wait to see this prototype in production: not only is it a brilliant design tool, we also really love its stylish, minimal design. With a soft letter pressed cover and stitch binding, the book features the highest quality paper and a ruler bookmark insert, finishing it off nicely.

Check out this video from A:Log creators, Paul and Richard, to learn more about the project...

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you seen any helpful designer tools recently? Let us know in the comments!