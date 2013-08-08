Famous landmarks shine in stunning time-lapse photography

Artist Luke Shepherd recently embarked on a trip across Europe, visiting 36 cities in 21 countries, and had quite an adventure. He took more than 20,000 photos on his travels, which he's pulled together in this stunning film, showcasing some of the world's most famous buildings through a series of motion control time-lapses.

At just under four minutes long, the film features beautiful imagery of a large selection of well-known architecture, including the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, The Shard in London and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul.

"Nightvision is a celebration of the brilliance and diversity of architecture found across Europe," explains Shepherd. "Comprised of thousands of carefully taken photographs, strung together and stabilized in post-production, Nightvision aims to inspire appreciation for these man-made landmarks."

[via Laughing Squid]

