Stormtrooper helmets get a makeover

These Stormtrooper helmets look a little different to the original design

The stormtrooper helmet is by far one of the best designs in sci-fi movies - becoming an iconic design throughout the world. It's instantly recognisable with it's black and white colouring and signature shape. Here, a bunch of artists decided to put their own spin on it.

The designs were created as part of the STRARTA art fair, for a series entitled 'Art Wars'. Including artists such as Damien Hirst, David Bailey and Mr Brainwash, each creative has tailored their signature style to suit each Stormtrooper helmet.

The exhibition is taking place from 9 to 13 October 2013 at London's Saatchi Gallery. You'll also find it on billboard spaces at the Regent's Park Tube station, where users would be able to explore the artworks in 3D on their phones via a special app.

