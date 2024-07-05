The BBC deserves a medal for its stunning Paris 2024 Olympics ad

News
By
published

The animation makes the City of Light look even more beautiful.

A screenshot of animation from the BBC Paris 2024 Olympics ad
(Image credit: BBC)

There are still three weeks to go to the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but the BBC has already won a place on the medal table when it comes to design. It's teased its upcoming Olympic coverage with an ad that features a beautiful animated style for a captivating ode to Paris and to sporting passion.

The BBC’s Olympic ad references Paris landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Cœur while comparing the City of Lights' romantic reputation to the passion of athletes and the lengths they go to for their sport. It says something that the video stands out in a sporting event that's already been a feast of visual design, from the much-mocked Paris 2024 Olympic Games logo to the clitoris-like mascots.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles