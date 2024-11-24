2D art of the week: Kauê Daiprai
Inside the artist's dreamy artwork inspired by a sense of wonder for the natural world and the landscape of imagination.
Kauê is a Brazilian artist and teacher driven by a sense of wonder for the natural world and the landscape of imagination. Working predominantly in Photoshop, ZBrush and Blender, Kauê is developing his own comic and gets his inspiration from artists such as Moebius, Paul Felix and Claire Wendling.
Old Windmill Shore
“Inspired by the grassy hills near the sea found in southern Brazil, this piece conveys the feelings of freedom and adventure I associate with these beautiful landscapes.”
Regression
“Inspired by a regressive experience where I imagined myself as a wounded warrior aided by a river faerie. This reflects my connection to the element of water.”
Bowman vs Iron Hog
“This tells the joy and nostalgia of my childhood playing MapleStory. I wanted to capture the excitement of those times and connect with others who share that.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!
