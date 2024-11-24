2D art of the week: Kauê Daiprai

Kauê is a Brazilian artist and teacher driven by a sense of wonder for the natural world and the landscape of imagination. Working predominantly in Photoshop, ZBrush and Blender, Kauê is developing his own comic and gets his inspiration from artists such as Moebius, Paul Felix and Claire Wendling.

Old Windmill Shore

(Image credit: Kauê Daiprai)

“Inspired by the grassy hills near the sea found in southern Brazil, this piece conveys the feelings of freedom and adventure I associate with these beautiful landscapes.”

Regression

(Image credit: Kauê Daiprai)

“Inspired by a regressive experience where I imagined myself as a wounded warrior aided by a river faerie. This reflects my connection to the element of water.”

Bowman vs Iron Hog

(Image credit: Kauê Daiprai)

“This tells the joy and nostalgia of my childhood playing MapleStory. I wanted to capture the excitement of those times and connect with others who share that.”

