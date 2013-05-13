Daft Punk inspired art exhibition hits the right note

Daft Punk hype reaches the creative crowd with this new art exhibition

Since the release of Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky' the world have gone dance duo mad. Their new album, 'Random Access Memories' is to be released this month and to honour the anticipation, a new art show entitled ReDiscovery is to take place in San Fransisco.

More than 40 painters, sculptors , digital and screen print artists have each created an original work of art inspired by Daft Punk for the show. The exhibition takes place from May 18-June 15 at the Gauntlet Gallery. The work on show is an array of illustration, paintings, photography and computer graphics.

Whether you're a fan of the band or not, there's plenty of inspiration to gain here. Bursts of colour, characters and Daft Punk's infamous helmets, these artists have produced some seriously striking work.

Head to the Gauntlet Gallery for more information.

