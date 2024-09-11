Ingenious XR colour app is an exciting glimpse into the future of digital art

Lucas Martinic’s setup plucks colours from objects in real time.

Lucas Martinic demonstrates his award winning XR app
(Image credit: Lucas Martinic)

While we're already spoilt for choice when it comes to traditional digital art apps, expressing your creativity in the world of XR is constantly evolving as the technology becomes more accessible. Combining the very best XR tech, prototyper and developer Lucas Martinic has created an ingenious app that lets you pluck colours from the objects around you in real-time, revolutionising XR art in a magical display of innovation.

Created as part of a submission to Stockholms XR Hack (a premier global XR Hack Jam), Lucas' ingenious setup is a game-changing tool for creatives, pioneering a new era of immersive and realistic artistry. Hopefully, in time, we'll see Lucas' prototype join the ranks of the best digital art software but for now, it's an exciting exploration into the future of XR creativity.

