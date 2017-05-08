20 digital artists to follow on Behance

With millions of views each month, online creative community Behance is quickly becoming the place to be for artists of all disciplines. It's a fantastic way to see what your peers are up to as well as finding new work and creative inspiration from top web designers and agencies.

But, with so many portfolios to browse through, it can be difficult to know where to start. So to make things easy for you, we've done the hard work and picked 20 of the top digital art portfolios that are definitely worth a look...

One of many stunning digital images that feature in the portfolio of artist Alberto Seveso

The portfolio of digital artist Alberton Seveso is awe-inspiring. With multiple pages of stunning digital images, there really is something here for everyone. A master of Photoshop, Seveso has created artwork for brands including Sony, Bacardi and Nikon to name a few.

Parfenov created this brilliant Morrissey illustration for Rolling Stone magazine

If you're looking for inspiration, especially in the art of character illustration, then you should definitely check out the work of digital artist Evgeny Parfenov. This talented creative has created work for clients including Rolling Stone magazine, Newsweek, Wired, GQ and Playboy, many of which feature in his amazing portfolio.

Natalie Shau created this gorgeous digital image for jewellery magazine Solitaire

Natalie Shau is a mixed media artist specialising in digital illustration. The Lithuanian illustrator has worked with many leading clients, including Sony BMG and Cadbury. If you like the weird and wonderful, check out her inspiring portfolio.

Anton Semenov specialises in dark, haunting illustrations

The work of digital artist Anton Semenov is stunning, with incredibly dark undertones. Colour is sparse in this talented creative's portfolio, instead featuring detailed drawings in mainly black, white and grey. Haunting but beautiful imagery here.

Bram Vanhaeren created a series of beautiful illustrations of his favourite athletes

Digital illustrator Bram Vanhaeren is currently working as art director and design lead for KBC Bank and Insurance. This talented artist's portfolio is overflowing with gorgeous black and white and colour digital illustrations to inspire you.

Digital artist Melvin Zelissen's Behance page is filled with sci-fi and fantasy artwork

If you like sci-fi and fantasy artwork, take a look at the awesome portfolio of digital artist Melvin Zelissen. Based in the Netherlands, the self-taught photographer, graphic designer and artist is currently working freelance for clients around the world.

This depiction of Debbie Harry is one of many gorgeous portraits in Richard Davies' portfolio

Freelance digital designer and illustrator Richard Davies has been in the business for nearly 15 years, predominantly working with print and corporate identity. Projects include illustrations for Rolling Stone Magazine and various other publications, all of which can be found in his awe-inspiring portfolio.

Campbell created this concept art for a future graphic novel project revolving around a fictional city

Aaron Campbell is a designer and illustrator based in Vancouver. After first laying his hands on Photoshop in 2007, Campbell has not looked back, now spending his time filling his brilliant portfolio with digital paintings, drawings of his signature characters, manipulating photos and creating abstract art.

Goferman's Fragments project features experiments in Photoshop

Aleksi Goferman aka Visio is a Ukranian digital artist based in Munich, Germany. Currently working as an interaction designer with a focus on UI and UX director, Goferman is an active member of various art collectives where he acts out his passion for digital art. His portfolio is full of inspiring imagery, which showcases his talents in logo creation, web and graphic design.

Grohs created this image for a Desktopography wallpaper exhibition

Based in Dresden, Germany, Martin Grohs is a self-taught graphic designer, illustrator, artist and "fighter against the ugliness". He's currently working freelance for a range of international clients, and is the CEO of German art collective Utopia.

