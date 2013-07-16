A perfect fit: famous people and their footwear

This cool new series of prints by Italian designer Federico Mauro proves that good shoes can take you to good places. Here, he identifies the footwear most commonly associated with some of the world's most iconic and fashionable personalities.

From Marty McFly's futuristic Nike high tops to Maradona's mighty Puma Kings and Dorothy Gale's elegant ruby slipper, Mauro scoured the web to find the perfect image for each character, all of which are now presented this new print series Famous Shoes.

We have to admit to being a little in love with this project, the brilliant concept and minimalist design left us smiling from ear to ear. The inclusion of Data from The Goonies' high tops, Beatrix Kiddo's iconic Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s from Kill Bill, and the slightly-too-clean white Adidas of Beverly Hills Cop's Axel Foley made us particularly happy. Did your favourite personality make the list?

