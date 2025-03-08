Inside Masae Seki's whimsical images, which capture joyful interactions between people and animals

Masae is a Japanese-Canadian artist inspired by nature and personal experiences. She enjoys creating art that tells heartfelt stories and reflects her deep appreciation for life’s meaningful, simple moments.

Her whimsical art is uplifting and full of personality.

Hike

(Image credit: Masae Seki)

“I created a series of ink drawings featuring two little adventurers: Ginkgo Boy and Acorn Girl. I inked them on paper and brought them to life with colour in Procreate.”

Plaid

(Image credit: Masae Seki)

“I adored this thrifted shirt for its fun geometric shape and design. Inspired by it, I wanted to create a design that pushes playful, geometric shapes and finds that same joyful energy.”

Orange

(Image credit: Masae Seki)

“Inspired by a photo of a child on a bike, I imagined a story where a boy discovers a box of kittens and faces the dilemma of whether or not to take them home.”

Mary and Lambs

(Image credit: Masae Seki)

“I find a lot of inspiration in daydreaming and cloud watching. One day I saw a girl with a flock of lambs following closely behind her, which sparked this idea.”

See more of Mesae's art on her Instagram.

