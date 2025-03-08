Inside Masae Seki's whimsical images, which capture joyful interactions between people and animals
2D art of the week.
Masae is a Japanese-Canadian artist inspired by nature and personal experiences. She enjoys creating art that tells heartfelt stories and reflects her deep appreciation for life’s meaningful, simple moments.
Her whimsical art is uplifting and full of personality. If you're inspired, see our list of the best drawing laptops to make your own art. And check out other digital artists to keep an eye on.
Hike
“I created a series of ink drawings featuring two little adventurers: Ginkgo Boy and Acorn Girl. I inked them on paper and brought them to life with colour in Procreate.”
Plaid
“I adored this thrifted shirt for its fun geometric shape and design. Inspired by it, I wanted to create a design that pushes playful, geometric shapes and finds that same joyful energy.”
Orange
“Inspired by a photo of a child on a bike, I imagined a story where a boy discovers a box of kittens and faces the dilemma of whether or not to take them home.”
Mary and Lambs
“I find a lot of inspiration in daydreaming and cloud watching. One day I saw a girl with a flock of lambs following closely behind her, which sparked this idea.”
See more of Mesae's art on her Instagram.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for 15 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.