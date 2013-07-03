Oscar-winning dog gets a graphic design makeover

The city of Bristol, UK is renowned for its cultural diversity and often showcases street art to celebrate creativeness and raise funds for various charities. The latest event sees multi Oscar-winning animators Aardman and the Bristol Children’s Hospital charity, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal teaming up for a new event - Gromit Unleashed.

70 giant versions of Aardman's famous dog Gromit will be placed around the city, with around 40 local artists putting their own unique stamp on the huge sculpture. One such local artist is Creative Bloq favourite Gavin Strange.

Working as the senior designer at Aardman by day, Strange focused on his graphic design talents for his Gromit sculpture. The result is a truly original offering that covers the dog in fun facts, logo designs and gorgeous graphics.

See more wonderful work over on Gavin Strange's website.

Will you have a chance to visit the Gromit Unleashed trail? Have you seen a brilliant art installation? Let us know in the comments box below!