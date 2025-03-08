We recently caught up with animator Jason Chan P.L. who took us through his sketchbooks. He's previously worked on Adam Sandler's Leo, but when not animating or creating illustrators for children's books such as Hilda's Book of Beasts, Jason loves to take to the streets with a sketchbook and watercolours to paint and draw what he finds.

Below Jason offers some quick tips and advice he's learned while sketching and painting into sketchbooks. If you want to try this for yourself, read our guide to the best sketchbooks for artists. If you're a digital artist you can try the advice below too, using one of the best iPads for drawing.

For more advice and inspiration, watch James Gurney paint a watercolour scene or read our tutorial for digital plein air painting using Procreate on an iPad, by Mike McCain. For more insights into going digital, read our guide to the best iPad for drawing (I use a sixth gen, M2 iPad Pro). Now, read Jason Chan P.L.'s tips for urban sketchbooking.

1. Starting pencil sketches (Image: © Jason Chan P.L.) I start with pencils for the initial sketch. I try to keep it under 30 minutes so I don't overwork it.

2. Adding base colours (Image: © Jason Chan P.L.) Then I block in the base colours and lighting with loose washes. I like it when the pigments mix on the paper.

3. Making use of glazes (Image: © Jason Chan P.L.) I proceed with glazing to increase the darker values and introduce other pigments that I missed in the first wash.