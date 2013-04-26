Creative network Behance unveils new iPhone app

Big improvements have been made to the WIP feature

We're huge fans of online portfolio platform Behance at Creative Bloq, especially its super-slick iPhone app. So we were keen to check out the improvements made for the latest version, 2.2.

The main tweaks have been made to the 'Work in Progress' (WIP) feature, including the following:

Image editing apps like Adobe Photoshop Touch can now push images into the Behance app as WIPs

Users can now copy an image or an image url into Behance to start a new WIP

New Flash controls have been added for the WIP Camera

WIPs now show tags from previous revisions

Behance wants your help in preparing the ground for the iPad app

Other improvements include better grouping of collections in the activity feed, the ability to drag to refresh profiles and a bug fix which means stats now show the correct number of comments.

And there's good news for Behance users frustrated at the lack of an bespoke iPad app - the company says it's started "behind the scenes" work on such an app, and is encouraging anyone with suggestions for it to email them at networkapp@behancenetwork.zendesk.com.

