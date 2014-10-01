7 business card designs for famous fictional characters

The series was produced to celebrate MOO's new square card option

There are plenty of innovative business card designs out there to inspire you, with free business card templates allowing you to experiment more than ever. Whether you're into typography or letterpress business cards, there's always going to be a set to get your creative juices flowing.

Here, business card providers MOO have come up with a clever way to showcase their new square card options. They've produced business cards for the likes of Bruce Wayne, Walter White and Clark Kent as well as the cards for their alto-egos. Mixing styles throughout, it's another example of brilliant design tributes to Breaking Bad and more.

Each card perfectly reflects the character's style and attitudes, with their alter-egos having far more of a design impact. Other characters included within the series are Cat Woman, Dorian Gray, Henry Jekyll, and the Wizard of Oz.

What do you think of these business card designs? Let us know in the comments box below!