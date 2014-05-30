The 8 biggest logo designs of May 2014

As creatives, we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So, on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. Here we take a look back at the month's biggest new designs and redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. Disney Channel

NEW LOGO: Lettering comes to the fore

This month the Disney Channel rolled out a new logo design (above) across all its international TV networks - and it's a radical change from the previous identity. At first glance it looks like a purely typographic logo, in which the Mickey Mouse silhouette that dominated the old logo (below) is nowhere to be seen.

OLD LOGO: Multiple colours and bold graphical elements

02. Batman vs. Superman

The official logo for the forthcoming Batman v Superman movie

It's not due to open until May 2016 but Warner Bros has already released the logo design for Zack Snyder's forthcoming film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as shown above.

The official design won't be a huge surprise to hardcore fans, though. It's more or less the logo that was flashed onto the screen at last year's ComicCon, with some gritty texturing that suggests the movie will continue the murky tone set by Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

03. Google

Google's 'g' has moved one pixel to the right and 'l' one pixel down (Image: Gizmodo)

Kerning. It can be the difference between your type being aesthetically pleasing and jarringly horrid, and getting it right is one of the 10 commandments of typography. Never one to rest on laurels, the Google branding team have adjusted the famous logo - which received a redesign only eight months ago - to improve the kerning.

04. Instapaper

The new logo is the app's "first real logo"

Founded in 2008, Instapaper is a popular tool for saving web pages to read later on one's smartphone, e-reader, tablet or desktop computer. The new logo was commissioned by New Zealander Kris Sowersby under the direction of Justin Van Slembrouck.

They describe the new wordmark they've released today as "Instapaper’s first 'real logo'", admitting that "earlier versions were just our name typed in a serif font".

05. FIAT/Chrysler

Fiat and Chrysler combine their strengths with this sleek new logo

Automobile leaders Fiat and Chrysler have come together to offer customers a clear and consise brand for the minivan business. Their logo represents this ethos, with a simple and sleek execution that was debuted earlier this month. The font choice may not be to everyone's taste but it's certainly a strong identity as both had wished for.

06. Codeacademy

The old logo above and the new logo underneath

Online programming education platform Codeacademy have only been around since 2011 but they already have a community-driven environment of over 24 million users.

The new wordmark is constructed of two distinct parts that convey Codecademy’s core values. Inspired by programming cues, the word 'code' has been highlighted in a frame or field that sets off what the platform is all about. The frame can also be used to hold iconography, programming symbols, or other typography.

07. Vimto

The new Vimto logo dives into the fun side of the soft drink

Working with Springetts Brand Design, the new logo from soft drink brand Vimto is designed to drive trial and frequency of purchase. Inspired by the brand's 'Seriously Mixed Up Fun' tag line, the logo is designed to 'burst' from the packaging. We think it certainly packs an eye-catching punch.

The old Vimto logo featured solid type with a border

08. Intel

Intel created their very own font for their new logo design

With more and more of you visiting sites via your mobile devices, Intel were very clever with this very subtle logo redesign. The tech giant has created its own proprietary font, Intel Clear, designed to be easier to read on screens and which can be used across different alphabets. The new font was developed by Red Peak and font house Dalton Maag.

The old Intel logo was slightly harder to read on mobile devices

What do you think of this month's biggest logo designs?