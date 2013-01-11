8 Bit Lane: street transformed into arcade game

Strange, anachronistic-looking figures with mad hair and peculiar clothes ... And next to them, characters from an 80s video game.

East London's Brick Lane has been given an 8-bit makeover, inspired by the baddie from arcade classic Fix-It Felix, Jr. It features pixelated sculptures of a London taxi, leaking water pipe, clouds, postbox, pigeon, tree, CCTV camera – and a dog who's also left its mark on the street.

The transformation celebrates the UK release of Disney's Wreck-It Ralph – on 8 February, of course – which features characters voiced by John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and Jack McBrayer.

"In many ways," says Aden Hynes, "the retro styling has much more charm than the hyperreality of today." Disney recruited the film production sculptor to create bespoke pieces.

“My whole life has become somewhat pixelated over the last month," Hynes continues. "I played 8-bit games as a teenager, so it was great to realise that vision in three dimensions. I've never been asked to make an 8-bit taxi before.”

In the film, Ralph tires of his role as villain and attempts to reinvent himself as a hero. The movie features cameos from Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter's M. Bison and Ezio from Assassin’s Creed.

8 Bit Lane also showcases the world's first "Blipp-able building," using Blippar's visual discovery app. Blipp the Nicelanders' house and it appears in 3D, with an invite to play a game featuring Ralph. Check out the trailer for the film below:

8 Bit Lane (the Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL) is open to the public until Sunday night. Tweet pictures with the hashtag #8BITLANE