Bold typographic branding for dreamlike play

Design student Heng Chun Liow creates bold promotional campaign for performing arts piece Flower and Sword.

Written by Taiwanese playwright Ma Sen, Flower and Sword sees the central character return to his homeland to visit his father’s grave. It’s a dreamlike play, full of symbolism, and when Malaysian design student Heng Chun Liow was set an assignment to create a campaign for a performing arts piece, Sen’s play seemed the perfect fit.

Liow’s project, which took eight weeks to complete, combines smart typographical work with bold, minimalist graphic design and a striking colour palette, and was used across event posters, souvenir programme booklets, ticket and flyer design, and invitation cards.
“The design direction is bold, high-contrast and provoking,” Liow says.

