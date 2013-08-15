Bold typographic branding for dreamlike play

Written by Taiwanese playwright Ma Sen, Flower and Sword sees the central character return to his homeland to visit his father’s grave. It’s a dreamlike play, full of symbolism, and when Malaysian design student Heng Chun Liow was set an assignment to create a campaign for a performing arts piece, Sen’s play seemed the perfect fit.
Liow’s project, which took eight weeks to complete, combines smart typographical work with bold, minimalist graphic design and a striking colour palette, and was used across event posters, souvenir programme booklets, ticket and flyer design, and invitation cards.
“The design direction is bold, high-contrast and provoking,” Liow says.
