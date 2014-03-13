Agency branding brings pastel colours bang up to date

Pastels and metallics shine side-by-side in this branding

There seems to be a few rules of successful branding - making your company stand out separate from the other competitors is a difficult task but it's by no means impossible. Digital agencies can produce over-thought and harsh offerings in their branding but this creation is as delicate as they come.

Immersed in pastel colours and delightful, embossed gold typography, this spring-like branding was created by Socio Design. "We created a brand story and identity system that represented Soap’s distinct perspective and applied it to both print and digital collateral," they explain.

"The result was a paradoxical brand that reflected Soap’s craftsmanship and tactile work ethic through 1930s industrial insignia, pastel colours and metallic foils." Why would you ever choice between metallics or pastels? We think they look mighty fine side-by-side.

