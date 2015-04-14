5 new redesigns of Hillary Clinton's logo

Hillary Clinton's new logo design

Hillary Clinton may be keen to talk about issues such as the budget and foreign policy, but for designers there's only one issue worth discussing – the launch of a controversial new logo design (above). Yesterday we brought you 5 reasons why this design has divided the globe, last of which was the allegedly amateurish nature of the design.

But could other designers do any better? Here are five redesigns of the campaign logo that have surfaced on the web in the last 24 hours – what do you think of them?

01. monkeysniffer08

monkeysniffer08 has been getting a lot of love for this redesign posted on Imgur.com, although one commenter suggests: "The curve gives the impression of past failure, not good if you were in the last administration."

02. Nio Subaran

"After seeing the logo they used for [Hillary's] campaign I needed to make an attempt to re-design the logo, just to test out possibilities," writes Seattle graphic designer/artist Nio Subaran, who posted this test image on Dribbble. "I will continue to play around with this logo and see what else happens."

03. Nikkolas Smith

Like monkeysniffer08, Nikkolas Smith feels Hillary's logo could do with a colour makeover, and posted this all-blue, deeply Democrat version on Deviantart.

04. sawarahh

This redesign posted by Sawarahh on Imgur has attracted praise on Reddit ("adding the white border and rounded shapes just gives it much more of a modern and energetic feel") but also calls for less white space ("The vertical sections of the H disappear to my eye broken up so much by the arrow") and a colour rethink ("It reminds me too much of the Union Jack").

05. Frode Skaren

Norwegian graphic designer Frode Skaren – aka @uglylogo – posted this design on Twitter with the pithy message: "Here you go Hillary, don't mention it."

Have you seen an impressive redesign of Hillary's campaign logo? Tell us about it in the comments!