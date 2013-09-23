New logo and branding for Animal Planet

The Discovery Network's Animal Planet channel has launched this new logo, with a 'missing' M that will be replaced by a series of animals and presenters across a series of ads, idents and bumpers.
Using the strap line 'Surprisingly Human', the new identity was crafted by Discovery's in-house studio Discovery Creative and will be used across all of Discovery Network's international regions.
Federico Gaggio, VP executive creative director of the Discovery Networks, said: "The creative strategy behind the bold new identity was to bring our surprisingly human brand promise to life, observing how animal behaviour often reflects human behaviour, providing an entertaining insight into the nature of our programmes, which are about people as much as animals."
