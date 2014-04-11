Beautiful packaging for a brand new brewery

Click the image to see a larger version

There are rules to successful branding, and they usually involve creating enticing graphics that showcase the company's ethos and products. Canadian designer Simon Langlois has done just that and more with this gorgeous packaging design and branding for a new brewery in Quebec.

"The branding of Swing microbrewery was inspired by Quebec’s cultural, historical, and natural references," Langlois explains. "The shapes of the letters were inspired by Native American petroglyphs considering many Quebecois identity symbols are borrowed from Native American culture.

"The commercial packaging has been specially designed to highlight the bottle. Additionally, the objective was to minimize the amount of cardboard used in order to promote efforts that are deemed eco-friendly," he concludes. We think it's some breathtaking branding.

See more incredible work from Simon Langlois on his website.

What do you think of this branding project? Let us know in the comments box below!