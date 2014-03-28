The biggest logo designs of March 2014

As creatives we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. Here we take a look back at the month's biggest new designs and redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. Brut

The new logo design is said to be inspired by sports teams

Tasked with evolving 'Brut’s identity and packaging to push volume among current and lapsed consumers by reestablishing 'The Essence of Man' as a brand for me today', New York based creative agency Beardwood helped Brut to introduce a new logo design.

They explain, "Our logo evolution features a bold shield inspired by sports teams, that cues masculinity and is a modern evolution of where they were. The clean and chiseled fonts deliver efficacy and functional benefits, complemented by the brand’s green equity colour."

02. Lipton

The new Lipton logo is cleaner and easier to read

After 40 years in the business, Lipton last gave their look a refresh over 12 years ago. This month saw them unveil a new logo design in a Muppets promo commercial, that sees the brand take on a cleaner, more crisp look. Whilst the new typography enables readability, some have claimed that the new design looks too much like the Lays logo. What do you think?

03. Birds Eye

Has the spend been worth it for the new Birds Eye logo?

This month, Birds Eye spent £60 million in a Europe-wide brand relaunch that saw them revert back to their logo design pre-2007. Launched by Havas Worldwide and designed by JKR, the 'Food of Life' campaign aims to 'champion real food and the way real people eat and interact at meal times'.

The new design sees the Captain illustration disappear entirely and the red marque has been reintroduced. The brand is also trebling its digital spend, and is set to launch a new ‘digital hub’ featuring content such as mealtime food and drink ideas.

The old Birds Eye logo featuring the Captain

04. Reebok

Reebok have only had two major logo redesigns in the past

After nearly 30 years of the same logo design, sports giant Reebok have rolled out a brand new logo. Created by branding agency Les Mills, the new design 'aims to encourage ordinary people to do sport.' Reebok's Chief Marketing Officer Matt O’Toole states, "It’s an invitation for all of us to take part and fight against complacency for everyday people not just super stars and elite athletes."

05. V-Air

The logo draws on the Asian love of the Kawaii style

Earlier this year Transasia Airways announced the launch of

Taiwan's first low-cost airline, V Air, which is due to start flying across cities in North Asia in 2015. And this month it unveiled the new carrier's logo design via its Facebook page.

Drawing on the Asian love of 'kawaii' - a style combining cartoony cuteness with wide-eyed childlike innocence - the design also follows the current logo trend for negative space.

What do you think of this month's new logo designs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!