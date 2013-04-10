Bold new logo and branding for health and safety

A bold, branding execution from Carina Hinze

The British Safety Council is one of the world's leading health and safety organisations, so their branding has to be consise, engrossing and memorable. London based designer Carina Hinze took on the task of recreating their look.

Hinze worked alongside Gilmar Wendt, to create the corporate logo and sub-brands, illustrations, defining colours and typography, and art directing, which included photo shoots with photographers Nick Daly and George Brooks.

The visual identity takes its inspiration from hazard stripes as the core language of health and safety. It's a bold execution from the design pair and one that we think portrays the British Safety Council perfectly.

See more of Hinze's work over on her website.

