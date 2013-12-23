Beer can design goes back to the future for Anchorman

If you're old enough, this should bring back some memories

When it comes to inspiring examples of packaging design, brands will often redesign or go for a more modern or minimalist approach. Rarely will they look to the past for their inspiration but here, beer brand Miller Lite have done just that.

To celebrate the release of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, the company have rebooted the 40-year-old design, which features the hops and barley illustrations as well as the words 'A fine pilsner beer'. The cans will be featured during a scene in the new movie.

The vintage design cans will be available to buy in 12, 16 and 24-ounce variants from the beginning of January through to March 2014. Do you think the '80s packaging reboot works?

