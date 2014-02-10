Topics

Chocolate branding is wildly enticing

New branding for Wellington chocolate bars harnesses beautiful images of nature to convey its hand-made approach.

Wellington chocolate branding

The illustrations aim to echo the chocolate's handmade approach

Chocolate branding is usually filled with bright and bold typography, childish imagery and in-your-face aesthetics. However, this charming offering from Inject Design for Wellington Chocolate Family is as classy as it gets - featuring beautiful illustrations from New Zealand based artist Gina Kiel.

"The brand new Wellington Chocolate Factory specialise in beautiful handcrafted chocolate. To marry with this handmade ethos a brand was developed featuring unique illustrations from an array of artists to represent each chocolate flavour and variety," Inject Design explain.

"Accompanying that is a simplistic minimal wordmark which is elegant and timeless enough to stand on it's own yet humble enough to give space to the beauty of these illustrations. With the constant of the black and white, yet the limitless opportunity for new illustrations, Wellington Chocolate Factory has the ability to visually grow alongside their ever expanding flavour range."

Wellington chocolate branding

Wellington chocolate branding

Wellington chocolate branding

Wellington chocolate branding

Wellington chocolate branding

Wellington chocolate branding

