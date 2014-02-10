Chocolate branding is wildly enticing

The illustrations aim to echo the chocolate's handmade approach

Chocolate branding is usually filled with bright and bold typography, childish imagery and in-your-face aesthetics. However, this charming offering from Inject Design for Wellington Chocolate Family is as classy as it gets - featuring beautiful illustrations from New Zealand based artist Gina Kiel.

"The brand new Wellington Chocolate Factory specialise in beautiful handcrafted chocolate. To marry with this handmade ethos a brand was developed featuring unique illustrations from an array of artists to represent each chocolate flavour and variety," Inject Design explain.

"Accompanying that is a simplistic minimal wordmark which is elegant and timeless enough to stand on it's own yet humble enough to give space to the beauty of these illustrations. With the constant of the black and white, yet the limitless opportunity for new illustrations, Wellington Chocolate Factory has the ability to visually grow alongside their ever expanding flavour range."

See more inspiring work over on the Inject Design website.

