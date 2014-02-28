Designer reveals new superhero packaging for RedBull

Forget RedBull giving you wings. There's every possibility you'll possess superpowers if you downed one of these newly designed cans of the infamous energy drink.

In this conceptual project, the recogniseable RedBull packaging design - a tall, slim, silver and blue can, has been transformed into the colourful uniforms of some of the world's best-loved superheroes.

Conceived by New York-based art director Diego Fonseca, who drew inspiration from his favourite comic book characters, there are six designs in total; Batman, Wonderwoman, Flash, The Green Lantern, Superman and Aquaman. And we want them. All.

RedBull superhero packaging

Liked this? Read these!

The designer's guide to working from home

The best collage maker tools - and most are free!

The designer's guide to special characters

Have you come across some wonderful branding? Let us know in the comments box below!