Designers react to the Channel 5 rebrand

Just as the dust has settled on the new Premier League rebrand and logo design, another piece of distinctive brand design work has emerged. This time Channel 5 takes the stage, with the network rolling out a new identity that hopes to appeal to everyone.

Complete with a new sleek, segmented logo, it seems Channel 5 has learnt from the recently revealed and ridiculed BBC Three identity to produce a classy, welcoming image.

This is an important step forwards for a channel that many still associate with football, films, and another f word we won't type on this family-friendly site. Suffice it to say, Channel 5 has always had trouble standing out from its competitors since launching in 1997.

But with a warm palette made up of soft purples, greens and blues, the rebrand works hard to make viewers feel at home. "Channel 5 is for everyone – we're for the masses, and appeal to all of the UK, some of the time," says the channel's VP of marketing, Jo Bacon.

Short idents by Academy based around the number five complete the rebrand. "We didn’t want to make them just about the logo, we wanted to create moments of entertainment in their own right," adds Bacon.

The new identity, which launched yesterday, took 13 months to create. Designed by New York agency Gretel, plus Troika and Viacom, the rebrand covers all of the channel's platforms, including 5USA and 5Star.

Vince Kerrigan, strategic solutions manager, at brand marketing agency, Vital Communications, said: "The dynamic logo, which changes shape and colour has created a distinctly up to date identity and will work well across a variety of formats."

"Made up of segments, it is reminiscent of the old Channel 4 logo, but this is not necessarily a bad thing for a brand which has worked hard to establish itself. The quality of its output will be critical to the success of the brand," he adds.

The rebrand will appear across all of Channel 5's platforms

Logo designs and rebrands are often like lighter fuel being poured onto the constantly burning rage of certain Twitter users, with both designers and non-designers usually getting annoyed by change. But, on this occasion, Channel 5 seems to have bucked the trend, with most commentators reacting to it favourably.

But what do you think? Has Channel 5 tidied up its act, or should the channel have spent more money in creating more home-grown talent? Let us know in the comments!

