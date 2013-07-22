DesignStudio launches new website

Leading branding and design agency DesignStudio has redesigned its online portfolio from the ground up, and it's a great best-practice example of how to get it right.
After a move to a new, larger studio space in east London in January, the new site is the next stage of an ongoing rebranding exercise that began with a spectacular showcase event to celebrate its fourth year in business in September 2012 - for which the studio documents the entire process in the Graphic Design edition of Computer Arts Collection.
Designed by its in-house creative team, the new site breaks from its previous, straightforward blog-style format in favour of showcasing key case study projects, as well as the wider culture and feel of the agency itself.
Built with a custom CMS, the site is also completely responsive across desktop, tablet and smartphone devices - a move that is fast-becming essential for any multi-disciplinary studio in today's fast-evolving marketplace.
