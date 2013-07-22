DesignStudio launches new website

Leading branding and design agency DesignStudio has redesigned its online portfolio from the ground up, and it's a great best-practice example of how to get it right.

After a move to a new, larger studio space in east London in January, the new site is the next stage of an ongoing rebranding exercise that began with a spectacular showcase event to celebrate its fourth year in business in September 2012 - for which the studio documents the entire process in the Graphic Design edition of Computer Arts Collection.

DesignStudio's new portfolio website brings case studies to the fore

Designed by its in-house creative team, the new site breaks from its previous, straightforward blog-style format in favour of showcasing key case study projects, as well as the wider culture and feel of the agency itself.

A new Culture section outlines recent press mentions, as well as the studio's musical tastes

Built with a custom CMS, the site is also completely responsive across desktop, tablet and smartphone devices - a move that is fast-becming essential for any multi-disciplinary studio in today's fast-evolving marketplace.

DesignStudio opted to make its new portfolio site fully responsive across all devices

Check out our Portfolio Handbook for an in-depth guide to developing your own online showcase, including best-practice tips and advice on responsive design.