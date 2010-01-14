The Fast Route to Personalised Design

There are lots of different ways of laying out business cards and other personalised repeating artworks, but for certain jobs (especially large ones) you need a fast and foolproof method.

Provided you can identify the elements that are going to change, and can get that data in a format from something like Excel, NotePad or TextEdit, you can save lots of time by automating the process from within InDesign. This will also make repeating the job much easier in future, with much less room for errors.

In this tutorial you will learn the basics for creating a simple data structure and moving that data into InDesign; how to create a merged document with that data and then how to use one of InDesign's built-in scripts to finish off the document.

Click here to download the tutorial for free