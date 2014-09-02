Film company's bold new branding is full of wit and charm

To mark the opening of a new LA office for Dallas-based film production company Lucky 21, Canadian design studio Blok was called upon to help position the outfit in the fiercely competitive West Coast market.
"We flew to Dallas to hold a strategy session with the core team to uncover the company's values and voice," says Blok designer Kevin Boothe. "Out of this emerged a wonderfully spirited brand character – full of humour and fiercely passionate – and an understanding of their approach to film-making, which was all about pushing ideas to the edge."
Blok's contemporary identity reflects Lucky 21's personality, balancing the company's off-kilter intensity with a sophisticated use of bold colour, slick type and engaging patterns.
