Branding for glassblowing studio turns up the heat

An identity that showcases the passion and intensity of glassblowing

Creating a visual identity for a business is always a tricky job. Incorporating the feel of the brand whilst ensuring the identity stands out is a big ask for designers but this branding for glassblower Jeremy Maxwell ticks all the right boxes.

"The starting point of the project was our wish to genuinely share with people what being a modern glassblower really means," explain creators Hey Studio. "Our aim is to share glimpses of the creative process and of the daily life within the workshop, adding special insights to what people would usually see through shows or pictures."

The newly created visual identity translates the passion and the love for the process of glassblowing, with a simple yet elegant black, white and kraft execution. The burned paper even smells like the folded newsprint which is used as a tool to shape the hot glass!

See more inspiring work over on the Hey Studio website.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen an inspiring visual identity? Let us know in the comments box below!