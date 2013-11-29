Topics

Your 'morning after' pizza gets its own packaging

This branding for breakfast pizzeria Presto Pizza is a perfect slice of inspiration in colour and creativity.

Presto pizza branding

The branding was inspired by the colours of a sunrise

Who wouldn't want pizza for breakfast? We have no doubt that many of you would jump at the chance of grabbing a slice on your way to work along with your morning coffee. Here, Stockholm based designer Amanda Berglund has created a brand for such a company.

"This fictional pizzeria rebranding concept is for Pizza Presto - a breakfast pizzeria where you can get yourself a slice of pizza and coffee on your way to work. The graphic profile and the pattern are inspired by the colours of a sunrise, the sizzling sound of bacon, orange juice and fried eggs," she explains.

We adore the bright, bold statement that Berglund has created with this branding - even reinventing the usual pizza box for a sunkissed, slice-by-slice approach. Give us pizza for breakfast any day of the week if it comes packaged like this!

[via It's Nice That]

Have you designed a cool brand? Let us know in the comments box below!

