Graphic design project of the day: Santa Cruz restaurant branding

Anagrama’s work for barbecue restaurant Santa Cruz was a collaboration with architect Eiji Hayakawa: the Mexican agency developed the brand values and visual identity, while Hayakawa worked on the restaurant's building and décor.

"The brief was to create a restaurant franchise targeting families, kids and young people," Anagrama producer Lucía Elizondo says, "to communicate the joy of making food and the value of things in their raw state.

This particular project was like walking into unknown lands

"Rough and brutal, but tender and sympathetic." That’s how Elizondo describes Anagrama’s work for Santa Cruz. The identity mirrors the food served at the Santa Catarina-based Mexican restaurant.

"The overall aesthetic as relaxed but well done," Elizondo says, "like their cooking methods." She continues: "This particular project was like walking into unknown lands: no grid, no typefaces. everything was made by hand."

