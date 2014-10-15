Heisenberg branding will make you anything but blue

The identity design took inspiration from the blue crystal meth of the show

Airing its final episode just over a year ago, we've seen some incredible design tributes to Breaking Bad. From paintings to puppets, the show has inspired designers across the world, allowing its legacy to live on. Now, it looks as though this corporate identity concept for Heisenberg could become an iconic brand of its own.

Producing some pretty innovative business card designs along with a range of inspiring stationary, Mike Karolos of Smirap designs has created a whole brand identity for one of TV's most iconic characters. Taking inspiration from the blue crystal meth of the show, the identity has a clear colour scheme throughout.

We love the use of negative space within the Heisenberg logo design, as well as the crystal meth graphics on the stationary executions. Take a look below and see if you think Heisenberg himself would approve of this identity design.

Have you seen any inspiring Breaking Bad designs? Let us know in the comments box below!