How to brand an agency: 5 inspiring projects

As an agency, your own branding says everything about you and what you're capable of doing for others. It's the first thing potential clients see and it's the design that will reflect your work, attitudes and outputs. Here, we gather some of our favourite branding from agencies across the world.

01. Huge

Huge decided it was time for a change after seven years of the same branding

Recently, after seven years of the same old branding, design agency Huge underwent a gorgeous, sleek new makeover. "The idea was to reign in the ways that the previous Huge brand guidelines were being pushed," explains creative director Jon Jackson.

"As brand guidelines age they evolve in all sorts of ways, some good, some bad. We were seeing the use of colour pushed from the original black, yellow and magenta, and the questions of when and how to use the colours came up often."

02. Agency One

The rebrand was inspired by the concept of ying and yang

Moscow-based Agency One commissioned Vova Lifanov to create this yin/yang-inspired identity for the digital communication agency.

A simple and striking rebrand for Agency One

"This idea of dividing the letter 'a' just came to me," Lifanov recalls. "Things then developed from there. I presented six concepts and Agency One chose this one." Proof indeed that the simplest ideas are often the best.

Last year leading digital agency Fi, which has offices in London, New York City, San Francisco and Stockholm, refreshed its branding and website, with some lovely looking results.

Design agency Fi gave their website a fresh new look

For the refresh, Fi - previously known as Fantasy Interactive - settled on a new brand colour, which has the hex number of #d81415 and has been dubbed 'Fi red'.

"We tested it thoroughly," they reveal in this blog post, "applying it to an array of internal documents and presentations to ensure we had identified just the right hex colour."

Based in Helsinki, Mrs. Muir and the Ghostwriters is a content creation agency. They approached Berlin based design agency Schick Toikka to come up with an entirely new look.

Who you gonna call? These guys if they get their branding right!

"We were asked to create a unique and expressive visual identity, which reflects good service, team spirit and humour", they explain. The Ghostbusters reference is immediate and obvious, but the joy of this rebranding is in the execution, which strikes exactly the right tongue-in-cheek tone.

05. Well Made

Crisp contemporary colours and typography make this a rebrand winner

To give your agency a complete overhaul in terms of branding is a tall order. Liverpool based Well Made studio did just that and it looks pretty special.

"We set about a nine-month period of self-assessment and review, which culminated in the decision to break the design studio off under a new guise and with a narrower focus," Gemma Germains explains.

"One of the key things that came up during this period of introspection was our twin obsession with typography and colour, and our love for clean, well-structured design." The stationary was created collaboratively by everyone at Well Made, with a range of hand-embossed compliment slips, business cards and special customised envelope address stamps produced.

