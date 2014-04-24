Junk takes centre stage in film festival branding

Junk looks wonderful when used in this brilliant branding

When it comes to the rules of successful branding, you wouldn't neccessarily turn to your garbage can to find inspiration. However, you can find inspiration in the oddest of places and this branding for a short film festival makes the most of what most of us would consider junk.

Art directed and designed by Uniforma, with photo and video production from Tomasz Biskup, the branding is a gorgeous blend of pastel colours and fun, imaginative executions using objects as playfully as possible.

We're absolutely in love with the typography used throughout the project that works extremely well across posters, flyers, business cards and even tote bags. As one of the biggest short film festivals in the world, Shortwaves is definitely looking the part.

See more images of the branding on the Behance page.

What do you make of this branding project? Let us know in the comments box below!