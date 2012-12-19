LBi celebrates award with Barley-esque video

The spirit of Nathan Barley lives on in a well futile new video from a London-based marketing and technology agency.

To celebrate winning the accolade of Marketing Magazine's Digital Agency of the Year, LBi has produced a tongue-in-cheek short film in which a trio of east London hipsters compare the relative merits of a customised mountain bike... and a unicorn.

The unicorn, LBi says, "symbolises the never-ending quest for digital mastery." The mountain bike, on the other hand, has a "little bell" that is "going off – ping, ping, you know what I mean, ping?!"

LBi saw off competition from AKQA, Jam, Glue Isobar and R/GA London to take the prize, after working with clients such as Dyson, Honda, The Guardian and Microsoft Internet Explorer in 2012.

LBI's celebratory video – Cool Unicorn, Bruv – can be found below. It's well Jackson ...