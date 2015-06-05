LinkedIn design concept aims to boost user experience

The concept design aims to improve user experience across every platform

LinkedIn can be one of the greatest and most helpful networks when it comes to bagging new work and new clients. Connecting, conversing and sharing new ideas means this is a professional platform like no other. However, some have had reservations about its execution – Australia based designer Flavio Argemi and agency Zero decided to put their own spin on the site's design with this great concept.

The designer's guide to working from home

"Created in collaboration with innovation agency Zero, this concept for LinkedIn explores an improved user experience and interface for the professional network, while introducing new tools and considering how we might undertake business in the future," explains Argemi. The redesign sees a new dashboard, with voice commands that allow users to navigate the site across a number of devices better than ever before.

There's also a new AI system which delivers relevant content specifically tailored to its users, using real-time behavior data analysis. As well as a multilingual platform, there's also Talk-In feature combined with a "LiveTranslate" functionality and much, much more. Take a look at some screen shots below and let us know what you think.

Liked this? Read these!