Russian TV channel's explosive new identity

Any new venture or brand needs an eye-catching and awe-inspiring identity to really get it noticed. Mixing bold typography, bright colours and strong imagery, this new identity for Malina.am ticks all the branding boxes.

"It's a fairly simple concept," explains Sergey Malakhov. "A logo, representing a portal, with a substance shooting out of it and a streaming trail." Malakhov is account director at Street Art, the Russian studio behind the identity of new online TV channel Malina.am.

This simple but dynamic project sees the station's name surrounded by exploding crimson powder, and the branding adorns everything from office stationery to company cars, in the form of both still and moving images. "In all of our designs," Malakhov says, "we seek to convey the essence of our client, so that the message is comprehensible and clear, with no need for narration."

