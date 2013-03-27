New channel stings from ident guru MTV

When you think 'channel idents', the first image you conjure up is probably a quirky, innovative MTV sting from the 1980s - the music channel virtually invented what we now think of as a channel identifier. So when we hear that MTV has released some fresh idents into the wild, we're always a little bit excited.

These beautiful stings from Polynoid came about when the agency was approached by MTV World Design Studio to create a new set of idents for the French pop channel MTV Idol. The original brief from the design studio stated that the idents must showcase the idea that "music idols switched during their careers from being one of the crowd to be the one that everyone admires".

Polynoid managed to create a series of beautiful idents that evoke the brief perfectly. Directed by Lorenzo Banal and produced by Maria Cristina Cipriani, the 3D animation combined with the carefully chosen colours, make this an inspiring watch.

Take a look behind the scenes over on the Polynoid website. Let us know what you think in the comments box below! And what were your favourite classic MTV idents?