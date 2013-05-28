Nautical but nice branding for Chandon bottle

Butterfly Canon have once again created some brilliant limited edition branding

When top brands release limited edition products, it gives them a chance to do something really original and inspiring with the packaging design. And here's a great example...

After the huge success of its American Summer limited edition bottles, sparkling wine brand Chandon approached London-based agency Butterfly Canon to create a new series of limited edition branding. The sleek design retains the elegance and playfulness of the original concept whilst replacing the 'Americana' approach with a more globally recognised nautical theme. This way, European and other non-American customers will further relate to the brand.

"Last year’s design was so popular, we ran out of stock in a matter of weeks and the feedback from consumers was overwhelming," explains Chandon's brand director Morgan Robbat. "ButterflyCannon have again done a great job and we’re confident that this year’s design will have an even wider success.” The bottles will be available in both 750ml and 187ml formats throughout summer.

