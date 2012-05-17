Rounding OFFF the afternoon

After an eclectic opening session, the first day at OFFF has been action-packed with inspirational talks from editorial design duo Twopoints.net (who are behind some of the nicest books out there), the team of mobile experts at Somewhat and music video pros Radical Friend, plus music from Fall On Your Sword.



Catalina Estrada has been a major highlight today. Her talk focused on how she’s taken inspiration from her life and family, and how her childhood and early years have shaped her colourful graphic language.

Catalina Estrada talking about her charity work



We also found time to catch up with Snask after their laid-back and very funny lecture on how they don’t take life too seriously. Stand out quote: “F**k flash, Gif is back”.

Posing for a picture Snask-style

You can read our interview with Snask here

Next up – Jessica Hische. We’ll be catching up with her after the show, so check in later for more news from OFFF.